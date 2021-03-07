Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme 2021: application form, beneficiary list, status check

Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme Online Application, Bihar Shatabdi Niji Nalkup Yojana Apply Online, Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme Application Form, application status and beneficiary list information will be provided to you by this article. Bihar government giving relief to farmers suffering from drought Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme Has been introduced. Under this scheme, the government will provide subsidy to the farmers for getting their own tubewells installed.

Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme Is being started by the Bihar State Government to benefit the farmers of the state, which reduces the income of farmers due to loss of crop due to drought in Bihar. According to this scheme, a maximum financial assistance of Rs. 35 thousand will be provided at the rate of Rs. 597 per meter for a depth of 70 meters at a rate of Rs. 328 per meter and for tubewells of depth up to Rs. 15 thousand to 100 meters.

Bihar Shatabdi Niji Nalkup Yojana 2021

this Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme Through this, the farmers of the state will be able to easily cultivate their fields. Interested beneficiaries of the state, who want to get subsidy given by the Bihar State Government to get tube wells in their fields, then they can apply under this scheme and can avail this scheme.

According to this scheme, farmers who have more than 40 decimals of land will be provided subsidy from 15 to 35 thousand rupees by the state government and in addition to this, 10000 rupees will be given separately by the government for the pump. Through this scheme, the farmers of the state will be able to save their fields from drought by timely watering.

Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme Key Facts

Name of the scheme Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme
Started By the government of Bihar
Beneficiary State Farmers
application procedure Online
an objective Providing subsidy for installation of tube wells
category Bihar Government Schemes
official website In the slightest

Objective of Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme

We know that sometimes due to lack of timely rains or due to less rains, the fields are not irrigated, which has the greatest impact on the crops. When farmers’ crops cannot get irrigation, crop yield is not done properly. In view of this problem, the Bihar State Government has started the Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme.

this Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme 2021 The objective of this is that the private tubewells can be irrigated by giving water to the farmers’ fields at the right time, for which a provision has been made to provide financial assistance to the farmers. Through this scheme, farmers can provide irrigation to their fields easily, under which farmers will definitely develop.

Benefits of Shatabdi Private Tube Scheme 2021

Only permanent farmers of Bihar Bihar Shatabdi Niji Nalkup Yojana 2021 Can take advantage of

Can take advantage of Through this scheme, the state government will provide subsidy to farmers for setting up their own tubewells for irrigation.

A provision has been made to implement Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme 2021 in all the blocks of the state of Bihar.

According to this scheme, a grant of up to a maximum of 15 thousand rupees will be given for boring of rock tubewells at the rate of Rs 100 per ft and for medium depth tube well boring a maximum of 35 thousand grant will be provided at the rate of Rs 182 per ft.

Applicants who wish to avail of this scheme can apply under this scheme.

If you want to take advantage of this scheme then Bihar Shatabdi Niji Nalkup Yojana 2021 Apply as soon as possible under

Bihar Centenary Private Tube-Well Scheme Eligibility Criteria

To avail this scheme, you will have to fulfill the given eligibility criteria as follows-

Applicants who want to apply under this scheme are required to be indigenous to the state of Bihar.

To apply under this scheme, the farmer must have 40 dismill of land in his name.

1 percent of Scheduled Tribes and minimum 16 percent of Scheduled Castes farmers will be selected in each district and in case of non-availability of Scheduled Tribes, it will be 17 percent adding 1 percent to 16 percent for Scheduled Castes, for which separate system of accounting of their grants. Will be kept

Through this scheme, a provision has been made to give priority to small, marginal farmers of Bihar.

The cultivator is required to have a minimum of 0.40 acres (40 dsmil) of cultivable land and the grant for a single boring and set to a farmer will be assessable.

Bihar Private Tube Scheme Essential Documents

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

identity card

Address proof

Letter / affidavit

mobile number

Passport size photo

Bank account passbook

Arable land papers

Land holding certificate / payment receipt

Certificate of no boring is already available at the plant

Declaration of not receiving financial assistance for tubewells related to any other institution

How to apply online in Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme 2021?

In case you fulfill the eligibility criteria given above, you can apply in online mode by following the given steps.

First of all you need the Department of Small Water Resources, Government of Bihar official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website you will find “ApplyClick on the option of “. After this, the application form will open in front of you.

In this form, by entering the details of personal information asked to you such as name, address, information related to fields, Aadhaar number, mobile number etc. and uploading all the necessary documents, “ Presented Click on the button.

Click on the button. In this way, your application under Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme will be successful.

How to check the status of Shatabdi Private Tube Scheme 2021 application?

First of all you have to go to the official website of Small Water Resources Department, Government of Bihar. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you will see the “Private Tube Scheme” section from “application statusClick on the option of “”, after which the application form will open in front of you.

In this form, details of the information asked to you, such as by entering the application number “ search Click on the button of “.

Click on the button of “. In this way, the status of your application under Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme will be successful.

Procedure for printing the acknowledgment receipt

First of all you have to go to the official website of Small Water Resources Department, Government of Bihar. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you will see the “Private Tube Scheme” section from “Print the acknowledgment receiptClick on the option of “. After this, the application form will open in front of you.

In this form, by entering the details of the information asked to you like- registration number or Aadhaar number, name, mobile number etc. search Click on the button of “.

Click on the button of “. In this way your Bihar Shatabdi Private Tube well scheme Acknowledgment Receipt will open and then you have to print the Acknowledgment Receipt.

Procedure for login in Shatabdi Private Tube Scheme 2021

First of all you have to go to the official website of Small Water Resources Department, Government of Bihar. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website you will find “LoginClick on the option of “. After this, the login form will open in front of you.

In this form you will get the details of the information asked by you, like- Username, Password or Captcha by entering “ log in Click on the button of “.

Click on the button of “. In this way your login under Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme will be successful.

How to upload a claim?

First of all you need this plan official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of “Upload Claim” from the section of “Private Tube Scheme”. After this, a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the information asked, such as application number etc.

You can upload the claim after entering the application number in the form.

Download acceptance letter

First of all you need this plan official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option to “Download acceptance letter” from the section of “Private tube well scheme”. After this, a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the information asked.

After entering all the information you have to download the acceptance letter.

Helpline number

0612-2215605 / 2215606

0612-2217161 / 2217162

0612-2217163 / 2217164

0612-2217165 / 2217450

0612-2217451 / 2217452

