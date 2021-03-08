Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme 2021 | Application form, online application

Crop Assistance Scheme Bihar | Bihar Fasal Bima Yojana Online Apply | Bihar Fasal Sahayata Yojana Form | Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme online application

Due to natural disasters, farmers have to suffer many times. Because of this, farmers face economic constraints. So that they are not able to cultivate properly. To solve this problem, the Bihar government Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme Has started Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to this scheme through this article. Such as what is Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme ?, its benefits, objectives, features, eligibility, important documents, application process etc. So guys if you Bihar Rajy Fasal Sahayata Yojana If you want to get all the important information related to it, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Bihar Fasal Bima Yojana – Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme

Bihar Fasal Bima Yojana Has been started to protect the crops of the cultivating farmers in Bihar from natural disasters like floods, drought etc. Under this scheme, farmers will be provided financial assistance if they suffer any loss due to natural calamity. Under the Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme, farmers will be provided ₹ 7500 per hectare if there is a loss of up to 20% in the actual production of the crop and ₹ 10000 per hectare will be provided if the loss is more than 20%. The amount given will be directly transferred to the bank account of the farmer. Bihar Fasal Sahayata Yojana To apply under, it is mandatory for the farmers to have a bank account and the bank account should be linked to the Aadhaar card.

Registration started for crop assistance scheme

Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme Registration for Rabi crop of 2020-21 has been started under. On 3 December 2020, the Cooperative Department has issued a notification to get the registration done. There is no need for farmers to pay any kind of premium under this scheme. Crop loss will be compensated by the government. All those farmers who want to take advantage of this scheme will have to go to the official website and apply online. This registration will be done to compensate for the loss of crop of wheat, maize, gram, lentil, pigeon pea, mustard, reed, onion and potato. Different dates have been provided by the government for different crops. All those farmers who want to take advantage of this scheme will have to get the registration done before the last date.

Bihar Fasal Bima Yojana In highlights

These crops will be replenished

Wheat and maize have been made panchayat level in 38 districts of the state. Apart from this, gram, lentil, pigeonpea, mustard, mustard, reed, onion and potato have been notified at the district level.

If there is a loss of gram crop, then 17 districts of the state will be compensated, if there is a loss on the lentil crop, 35 districts will be compensated,

If there is a loss of the crop of tur, 22 districts will be compensated, if there is a loss of reed crop, 16 districts will be compensated, all the districts of the state will be compensated for the crop of mustard and mustard, the loss of onion crop If this happens, 14 districts will be repaid and if there is any loss on potato crop, then 15 districts will be repaid.

Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme If the loss is less than 20%, then the reimbursement rate is ₹ 7500 per hectare. Each farmer can avail this scheme for a maximum of 2 hectares. If the loss is more than 20%, then it is compensated at the rate of ₹ 10000 per hectare.

Crop registration deadline

Crop name Registration deadline Wheat 26 February 2021 Corn 26 February 2021 gram 31 January 2021 Lentil 15 February 2021 Pigeon pea 28 March 2021 Reed 28 February 2021 Onion 15 February 2021 potato 31 January 2021 Mustard – mustard 31 December 2020

Bihar Crop Assistance Scheme 2021 Application Form

Under this scheme, farmers of the state will not have to pay any kind of premium for the amount of money they get in case of crop failure. Most people cultivate in the state of Bihar, there is a large amount of cultivation in the state, from paddy crop to oilseeds. Bihar Fasal Bima Yojana 2021 To get the benefits under the farmers, the farmers will have to register on the online portal during the Kharib crop and Rabi crop season. Interested Beneficiary If you want to apply under Bihar Farmers Crop Assistance Scheme, you can apply online by visiting the official website. We have told you the entire process of applying online in this article of ours.

Objective of Bihar Rajya Fasal Sahayata Yojana 2021

State Government to provide financial assistance to farmers for the loss of crops of Bihar farmers due to floods, droughts, natural calamities and encourage them to do farming in future. Millions of farmers who have suffered the loss of crops due to the weather. Bihar Rajya Fasal Sahayata Yojana 2021 Under the scheme to benefit those lakhs of farmers and to make them self-sufficient and empowered. To fulfill this objective, the state government has started this scheme.

crop Support scheme Bihar Total applications received for

Interested beneficiaries of the state, who want to avail the benefit of this scheme, can apply under this scheme.

Benefits of PM Fasal Sahayata Scheme

The benefits of this scheme will be provided to those farmers of the state whose crops have been damaged due to natural calamities, weather conditions.

Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme 2021 Under this, the government will provide an amount of 7500 rupees per hectare if there is a loss of up to 20% in the actual yield rate of the crops of the state farmers.

The state government will transfer the assistance money directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries to compensate the farmers’ crops due to weather, flood damage. Therefore, the applicant should have a bank account and the bank account should be linked to the Aadhaar card.

Documents of Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme 2021 (Eligibility)

The beneficiary applying should be a permanent resident of Bihar state.

Under this scheme, only those farmers whose applications have been damaged due to natural calamities, weather, may apply.

Aadhar card

identity card

Bank passbook

Bank is also mandatory

Agricultural land papers

mobile number

Passport size photo

Bihar state Self-attested copy of the following documents for Crop Assistance Scheme

For ryot cultivator

Land ownership certificate

Self declaration certificate

For non-agricultural farmers

Self declaration certificate

Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme Essential Instructions

Photo (must be less than 50 KB)

Identity card (recognized by Election Commission of India) is compulsory to be less than 400KB and must be in the form of (PDF)

First page copy of bank passbook (should be less than 400KB and should be in (PDF) form)

Residential certificate (must be less than 400KB and (PDF) format)

How to apply for Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme 2021?

Interested beneficiaries who wish to apply online under this scheme, those beneficiaries can apply in the following manner and can take advantage of this scheme.

After this, a registration option will appear in front of you and you will have to click on it. After clicking on the option, a new page will open in front of you.

Then after opening a new page on the computer screen, you will see the option of Aadhaar or not. If you have Aadhaar, click on the option of Yes.

After clicking on the option of yes of Aadhaar card, the next page will open, on that page you will be asked for an Aadhaar number.

Then fill your Aadhaar number and submit your name. Submit it. In this way your application will be done under the scheme.

Process to download State Crop Assistance Inspection App Rabi

Now Google Play Store will open in front of you, in which you will find this app.

You have to click on the install button.

Thus you will be able to download the Bihar State Crop Assistance Inspection App Rabi.

Bihar State Crop Assistance Inspection App Kharif Download Process

Procedure for viewing the list of eligible Gram Panchayats

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to choose the year, the name of the district and the name of the block.

After that you have to click on the button of view.

The list of eligible gram panchayats will be on your computer screen.

Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme Kharif 2018-19 Report Viewing Process

After this, the list of all the districts will make a total before you.

You must select your district.

After that you have to select your block.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme Rabi 2018-19 Report Viewing Process

After that you have to select your district and block.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

Paddy Procurement 2018-19 Report Viewing Process

On the home page you have to click on the tab of the report

Now you Paddy Procurement 2018-19 Have to click on the link of.

As soon as you click on this link, the list of all the districts will come in front of you.

You have to select your district and block.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

Procedure for viewing wheat procurement 2018-19 report

On the home page, you have to click on the tab of the report.

After that you Wheat Procurement 2018-19 Have to click on the link of.

After this, you have to select your district and block.

Related information will be on the computer screen

Helpline number

Through this article, we have provided all the important information related to Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme. If you are still facing any type of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number or by email. The helpline number and email id are as follows.

Helpline Number – 18003456290

Email [email protected]

Critical download