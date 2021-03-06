Bihar voter list 2021 with photo pdf | Download Voter ID Card at ceobihar.nic.in

Bihar Voter List 2021 (PDF) is now available on the CEO’s official website ceobihar.nic.in, search your name in the new voter list based on your information or EPIC number and download the voter ID card

CEO Bihar Voter List 2021 PDF Voter List are available for download at ceobihar.nic.in. People can search their name now Bihar You can download the e-roll or online voter list and even their voter ID card. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar is responsible for the successful conduct of elections across the state. The CEO publishes and updates the Bihar Voter List PDF (Electoral Role) before the election. Accordingly, people can find their name in the CEO Bihar Final Voter List 2021 with photo and download the voter ID card before the election. sec.bihar.gov.in or ceobihar.nic.in.

Bihar voter list 2021

Bihar Voter List 2021 is frequently updated by the CEO Department of Bihar and the last update was on 1 January 2021. People can see their name in the District Wise / Panchayat wise 2021 voter list of Bihar with their photo. As assembly elections are drawing near, citizens of Bihar can register online and submit their voter ID cards to get the right to vote in the next elections to be held in October to elect members of 243 assembly constituencies. Can add a name.

You can also download the entire Bihar voter list pdf You can search your name on file (panchayat / municipality wise) or directly in the voter list (voter list) of Bihar. People can search manual in CEO voter list 2021 pdf. In addition, people can adopt a hassle-free process and check their names online, as the online process makes things easier.

Download CEO Bihar Voter List 2021 (PDF Electoral Role)

The entire process of searching and downloading the Bihar Electoral Roll / Panchayat-wise voter list is as follows: –

Phase 1: First go to the official website Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar On http://ceobihar.nic.in/

stage 2: Scroll down the page from which ‘Important link‘Section exists. Here applicants can “click”Search in e-roll“Shown here as link or click directly http://ceobihar.nic.in/searchinroll.html

CEO Bihar Official Website

step 3: On clicking the above link, a new “Search electoral in rolls“The page will open on the SeaHobar website as shown below: –

Seabohar search electoral in PDF e-roll

step 4: Accordingly, a new Bihar Final Roll PDF Or the CEO Bihar Voter List 2021 download page will open as shown below. People can also click on the direct link http://ele.bihar.gov.in/pdfsearch/ To open the same page as shown below.

ELE Bihar Government Voter List Search PDF

Step 5: People can choose here Assembly Constituency And enter the captcha as shown and then click on the “View” button.

Step 6: Later, CEO Bihar voter list 2021 final pdf voter list Vidhan Sabha-wise polling will be seen: –

Bihar voter list pdf download

Bihar voter list 2021 pdf download

People can download this complete CEO Bihar Voter List 2021 in PDF format of their respective assembly constituency.

In the downloaded PDF voter list 2021 of Bihar, candidates have to search their name manually. Pay attention to the serial number (matkata parchi) to cast your important vote for the election of a member of your assembly constituency.

Download Bihar Voter ID Card Online

To download Bihar Voter ID card online, applicants can “go”Search electoral in rolls“Page as described in step 3 up. Here applicants can click on the second optionSearch e-roll“Or click directly https://electoralsearch.in/ Open the page to find the name.

Bihar voter id card download online

Here people can find their name online in the CEO Bihar Voter List 2021 either through their details or their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number. Then people can save their details and download their Bihar voter ID card online.

Panchayat Voter List PDF – State Election Commission of Bihar

Similar to the above process, all the candidates can also download the panchayat voter list published by the Bihar State Election Commission. The direct link to download Bihar Panchayat voter list 2021 is given below: –

http://sec.bihar.gov.in/SearchInFinalPdf.aspx The final PDF download page of the Bihar Panchayat wise voter list will appear as follows: –

SEC Bihar Panchayat Voter List

Here the candidates have to enter the name District, Block, Panchayat, Ward And then click on “downloadButton to download Bihar Panchayat Final Voter List (PDF). Then candidates can manually search their name in the panchayat voter list with photos. For Bihar Nagar Palika Voter List PDF, Click the link – http://sec.bihar.gov.in/USearchInFFinalPdf.aspx

Bihar Voters Search in E-Roll (Panchayat / Nagar Palika)

In the previous procedures you first had to download the complete list of PDFs, then you were able to find your name in that list. But if you want to find the name online in the voter list without downloading the voter list final PDF, then you have to follow these steps given below: –

Find Bihar Name Voter ID Card Download Online

Fill all the required details like – District, Block, Panchayat, Ward, Voter ID, Name, Relative Name and Captcha

After entering the correct details, your voter ID card details will be shown which any person can easily download their vote.

All the candidates can search their name online in Panchayat wise voter list Bihar and check whether their name is present in that list or not. If not, candidates can apply to add their name to the Bihar voter list (final voter list) and get a new voter ID card.

Check name Bihar Municipality Voter List with name and other details

Candidates can search their name in the voter list directly using their name and other details through the link given below. Bihar to find name in voter card list “Municipal war”Mentioned in the “Panchayat wise” section above or you can go there directly by clicking on this link:

http://sec.bihar.gov.in/USearchInRollFinal.aspx After clicking on the link, you will see this screen as shown below: –

Name Search Name List Details

Here candidates can enter their details like: District, Block, ULB, Ward, Voter ID, Name, Relative Name, Captcha and click on “.Opinion“Button to bring their full voter card details.

Also, all those people whose names do not figure in the list need not worry. They can register online for Bihar voter ID card and download their voter ID card.

Voter ID card helpline number Bihar

Contact the common service portal helpline no. For more information or contact details of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer

phone number. – (0612) -2506826, 2506917 and E mail ID – [email protected] or [email protected]

The reference

For other details, visit the website – http://sec.bihar.gov.in/ or https://ceobihar.nic.in/

