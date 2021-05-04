Bihar will have strict restrictions like this from May 5 to May 15, government orders total lockdown

Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a lockdown till May 15, amid rising Corona cases and deaths. In view of the ever increasing corona infection in Bihar, the Nitish government has decided to put a lockdown till May 15.

During this time, government-private offices will all be closed. Only establishments or institutions related to essential services will remain open. Nothing will be done on the road except for vehicles connected with essential services. However, a private vehicle with a ticket for rail and air travel will be allowed. All the guidelines related to this have been issued by the government.

Instructions have been given to keep all institutions like schools, colleges, coaching institutes, training, research closed. Cinema halls will also not open. Parks and gyms will also remain closed. Commercial and private establishments will remain closed.