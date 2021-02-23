ENTERTAINMENT

Bile Kathalu – Netflix’s Wu Telugu Audience is a Complete Mishup’s first attempt

Posted on

Gall bladder Is the first Telugu original on Netflix. Shruti Haasan, Isha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu and Amala Paul acted in four stories, which are mainly about bold women. These four stories were handled by highly talented directors Tharun Bhaskar, Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy.

Netflix aggressively promoted it but then, after its release, all publicity stopped. Except for Tharoon Bhaskar’s Ramula, none of the remaining three managed to impress the audience. Interestingly, Ramula is less identified than the other three. Nandini Reddy’s Meera was fine but Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy were completely disappointed. Surprisingly, Ramula has been caught thumbing by critics but still failed to excite the audience. There is no discussion about it.

The first serious attempt to woo Telugu viewers is Pitta Kathalu Netflix. It was built on large canvases with big names and promoted aggressively. But even then, it could not cut the ice with Telugu audiences. Somehow, the quality could not match Netflix’s Tamil origin, Paiva Kadigal. It seems that TheMiracleTech Major had to come up with some more interesting things to impress the audience.

