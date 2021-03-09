Bill Goldberg sends Hilarious, Flying Heckler in the Forgotten Clip

When it comes to professional wrestlers, some are equally prestigious Bill goldberg. Between September 1997 and December 1998, Goldberg was undefeated in Tech Championship Wrestling (WCW) En route to a 173–0 record., Which was Miraculously snapping by Asuka In 2017. Stance went on to become even more successful at All Japan Pro Wrestling and WWE. The former Universal Champion still appears in WWE today and was included with it WWE Hall of Fame Class of before 2018 WrestleMania 34.

Loading...

Former defensive tackle Georgia bulldog And the NFL Atlanta Falcons Working as a spokesperson with ASPCA, enjoyed a post-wrestling career in film and television, and even played in celebrity tournaments Various donations.

Loading...







Loading...

While a man cannot have 285 pounds on huge tits Tiger Woods’ Level, his most memorable round came in the 2002 CareerBuild Challenge, and has nothing to do with his short game.

Loading...

Wearing some All-Yellow-Wear, from his cap visor to mustard-colored undershirt, decided it would be a great idea to play with the 6-foot-4 former world champion. As you would expect, this man had quite a story to tell after Bill Goldberg found his giant on it.

Loading...

Word for the wise: Don’t mess with a WWE superstar.

Loading...

Bill goldberg throw guy in water

Loading...

related: Which decade is the greatest in WWE history?

Loading...

Golfer Phil mickelson It may have won the trophy of the PGA Tour Pro-Am played at Tamarisk Country Club, but Goldberg had the golf course to this day.

Loading...

Obviously it was a set-up, but consider how far the mustard colored paddy flew! Hare, over rocks and put water at risk. Also can call it a day and head to the clubhouse.

Loading...

In addition to being a total crook, Goldberg visits children in hospitals and Regularly plays the Jimmy V Golf Classic To raise money for cancer research. Has appeared in films such as Tulsa, Oklahoma natives Soldiers of the universe And the longest Yard, As well as TV shows family Guy, Flash, And NCIS: Los Angeles.

Loading...

Goldberg recently encountered Undertaker In wwe Super showdown, And at the age of 53, he still thinks he would launch any random heckler into a 15-foot nearby lake if he crossed it.

Loading...

This article was originally published on July 17, 2019.