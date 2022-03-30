Bill Simmons pokes fun at the Lakers for dropping out of the play-in tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers hit a new low last night, losing another important game, this time to the Dallas Mavericks. The game was considered a necessary win for the Lakers, as a loss would mean they would be seeded 11th, thus out of contention for the play-in tournament. And without LeBron James on the court, that’s exactly what happened.


