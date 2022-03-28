Billie Eilish and Finesse Were Oscar’s Best Dressed Siblings at the 2022 Oscars

Billie Eilish and Finneas are always a package deal. As siblings and creative partners, they compose music, perform, and sometimes even dominate the red carpet together. That was certainly the case at last night’s Oscars, where the pair performed during the ceremony. Eilish and Finneas hit the stride and repeat, complemented by Gucci. In the label’s all-black designs, she embodied classic Hollywood glamor in her own distinctive way.

Both of their Oscar looks this evening were certainly more transcendent than some of their previous appearances, though their all-black color-ways were still edgy and consistent with their spunky style. Eilish wore a tiered, ruffled, off-the-shoulder gown by designer Alessandro Michele that featured a dramatic train. Reminiscent of romantic dress…