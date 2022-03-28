Billie Eilish and Finesse Were the Best Dressed Siblings at the Oscars

Billie Eilish and Finneas are always a package deal. As siblings and creative partners, they compose music, perform, and sometimes even dominate the red carpet together. That was certainly the case at tonight’s Oscars, where the pair is set to perform during the ceremony. Eilish and Finneas hit the stride and repeat, complemented by Gucci. In the label’s all-black designs, she embodied classic Hollywood glamor in her own distinctive way.

The two’s Oscar looks this evening were certainly more transcendent than some of their previous performances, though their all-black colorway was still edgy and in line with their spunky style. Eilish wore a tiered, ruffled, off-the-shoulder gown by designer Alessandro Michele that featured a dramatic train. Reminiscent of romantic dress…