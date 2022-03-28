Billie Eilish and Phineas tied the knot and won the Oscar for Best Song

“No Time To Die” is proving a song too alive at the awards show. Billie Eilish and Phineas O’Connell’s 007 song has won a Golden Globe, a Grammy, and now an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Sister and Brother cast he thanked the entire Bond team and O’Connell closed the speech with words of gratitude for his parents, saying that they “have always been our biggest inspiration and our heroes. We love you as parents and we love you as real people too.”

To win, she beat some influential names including Beyoncé, Vans…