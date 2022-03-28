Billie Eilish and Phineas win the Oscar for Best Original Song for No Time to Die as Hans Zimmer accepts the award for Best Original Score in Bathrobes

not that anyone is talking about it But Billie Eilish and her brother Phineas have won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2022 Academy Awards. He took the prize for his theme No Time to Die, 25th Prize James Bond The film, which released in 2021.

Accepting the award, Eilish described the moment as “like a dream” and thanked his “007 family”, which included composer Hans Zimmer and guitarist Johnny Marr, who both contributed to the song.

Prior to this, Eilish and Phineas had performed No Time to Die at the Oscars with backing orchestra.

While discussing the song with BBC Breakfast before the film’s release, Eilish revealed that, initially, the creative process didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped.

“We have a lot of…