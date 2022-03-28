Billie Eilish and Phineas win the Oscar for Best Song

“No Time To Die” is proving a song too alive at the awards show.

Billie Eilish and Phineas O’Connell’s 007 song has won a Golden Globe, a Grammy, and now an Oscar for Best Original Song.

The Sister and Brother cast thanked the entire Bond team and O’Connell closed the speech with words of gratitude for his parents, saying that they “have always been our biggest inspiration and our heroes. We love you as parents and we love you as real people too.”

To win, he beat some influential names including Beyoncé, Van Morrison, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. He also prevented Diane Warren from winning her first Oscar on her 13th attempt.

“No Time to Die” debuted and peaked at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100, but debuted at the top of the UK Singles Chart and Irish Singles…