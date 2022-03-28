Billie Eilish and Finneas win their first Oscars tonight (March 27) deeply concerned Theme Tune ‘No Time To Die’.

This year marks the first time sibling musicians have been nominated for one of the coveted statuettes, winning the award for Best Original Song.

Eilish and Phineas defeated Beyoncé, Van Morrison, Reba McEntire and Lin-Manuel Miranda to win the trophy. Eilish is now reportedly the youngest person to win the “Triple Crown” of film musicals, winning an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for “No Time to Die.”

Eilish, taking the award, said amidst laughter: “It’s so unbelievable that I could scream.” She continued to thank the team behind the latest deeply concerned Movies, no time to die, highlighting one of his colleagues. “For Johnny Marr…