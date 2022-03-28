Billie Eilish creates history with Oscar win

Billie Eilish and Phineas with their Oscars Photo , Patrick T. Fallon/AFP , Getty Images ,

There were a lot of firsts during this year’s Oscars, including story of the westAriana DeBos Became the first openly queer woman to win an Oscar, And it turns out that Billie Eilish and her brother Phineas’ win for Best Original Song also made Oscar history.

With the prize, Eilish is now Youngest artist to win three awards for the same song. This awards season, she took home the Oscar , a Grammy, and a Golden Globe. The singer also became the first Oscar winner to be born in the 2000s.

Eilish & Phineas beat Lin-Manuel Miranda (nominated for) Attractionof “Dos Oruguitas”) which would have achieved EGOT status if he had won, The pair also sang the song “No Time To…”.