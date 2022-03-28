Billie Eilish, Finneas win Best Original Song; Duo dazzle the night with gripping No Time To Die rendition

Billie Eilish and Finneas bag Best Orginal Song honour at the Oscars 2022. On Sunday, the brother-sister duo dazzled the night with their harmonies while performing their Oscar-nominated song No Time To Die from the James Bond franchise’s latest release by the same name. Following their touching rendition of the song, the pair won their first Oscar.

While receiving the award both the musical prodigies thanked a slew of supporters from the “James Bond family” to their managers, Billie expressed her gratitude while failing to keep her giggles in check on winning the great honour. Finneas then chimed in and thanked their parents while the cherry on the cake was when the siblings shared a heartwarming hug on stage after they finished their speeches. Fans were delighted by their stirring…