Billie Eilish is the first person in the 21st century to win an Oscar

// by: Oscar Adame

Mon March 28, 2022

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter and star Billie Eilish has given a new identity to her career with an Oscar for the song “No Time to Die” from the film 007 of the same name.

The song No Time to Die, co-produced with her brother Finnance O’Connell, had already won awards such as the Brit Award, Golden Globe, Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards and Grammy.

Eilish and her brother Finnance claim that the song was written over three days on a bus while on tour in Texas, after producer Barbara Broccoli offered them to perform the song…