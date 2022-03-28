Billie Eilish performs ‘No Time to Die’ at the Oscars with Phineas

Earlier on Oscar night, Billie Eilish revealed that writing a song for the James Bond franchise had been a longtime dream for him and his brother Phineas, who used to practice writing “Bond songs”, to see that what they can do.

All that practice paid off when the pair went on to take home the Oscar for Best Original Song for their 2020 song “No Time to Die”—a classic, string-laden noir ballad—over Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” within minutes. Took to the stage, paid. Sebastian Journey’s “Dos Oruguitas,” Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy,” and Reba McEntire’s “Somehow You Do.”

“I should have known, I’d leave that alone,” Eilish sang his hair in a jet-black Sixties bob. “Just goes to show that the blood you bleed is just that blood…