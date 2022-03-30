Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Celine Dion raise funds

The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Celine Dion… On April 8, the biggest stars of the song will converge extensively online as part of “Stand Up for Ukraine”.

On April 8, the stars of the entertainment and sports worlds will unite for “Stand Up for Ukraine”, a mass mobilization movement planned on social networks in support of Ukraine.

The goal is to rally artists, athletes, influencers, social media workers to put pressure on the government and business leaders. and raising funds to help millions of people displaced by the invasion of Ukraine and other conflicts around the world, including Yemen, South Sudan and Afghanistan.

as the media reports Board, Many music stars will join the online mobilization. These include The Weeknd, Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Demi Lovato, Elton John, Katy Perry, …