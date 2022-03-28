Billie Eilish wins first Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘No Time to Die’

Billie Eilish has added another feather to his cap as a singer and his brother Phineas has won his first Oscar in the Best Original Song category for a theme track. no time to die,

Eilish’s latest win becomes all the more special as the award ocean eyes The crooner is now the ‘youngest artist’ to win three Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe awards for the same song.

Eilish and Phineas are the first siblings to win the coveted honor at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, held on Sunday, March 27.

accepting the award, more than happy eveThe r singer said, “It’s so unbelievable that I could scream.” He continued to thank the team behind the latest Bond film, No Time to Die, which featured one of his collaborators. “Johnny Marr to pick up and make our song…