Bills extend Stephen Diggs’ contract

Getty Images

bill wide receiver Stephen Diggs There were two years left on the five-year, $72 million contract. But when the wide receiver market exploded this off-season, it became clear that Diggs wanted to pick up sooner rather than later.

Bills have increased that. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Diggs agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension with $70 million guaranteed. Adding to those four years left on his old deal, Diggs is now under contract to the Bills for the next six seasons, making it highly likely that the prime years of his career will be spent at Buffalo.

Although Bill could have told Diggs that he would have to fulfill his current contract, the reality is…