Bills star Chris Ellison’s wife says she is ‘mourning’ for him after aphasia diagnosis

Bills star Chris Ellison, who plays DCI Frank Burnside, appeared on Good Morning Britain with his wife, Anita, after going public with his devastating brain condition.

The 75-year-old actor has lost the ability to speak as he suffered a stroke 18 months ago and was diagnosed with aphasia – the same degenerative brain disorder that film legend Bruce Willis was diagnosed with last week.

Chris and Anita appeared at GMB on Tuesday to talk about the little-known condition, with the actor’s devoted wife admitting he has been ‘in mourning’ since the diagnosis.

