Billy Ray Cyrus must be heartbroken after wife files for divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus, best known for being Miley Cyrus’ father and singing that one country song your aunt sings at parties, is about to be single again.

For the third time in their 30 years of marriage that Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce, once and for all, “the charm of the third time” doesn’t work for everything.

‘And! news ” is reporting that Tish filed the divorce papers in Tennessee on April 6. The file cites “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for the separation and notes that the couple has not lived under the same roof since February 2020.

The couple hasn’t made a public statement yet, so feel free to pretend one of these:

“As you can imagine, this is a very…