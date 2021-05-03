Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

Sports desk. Friends, Corona patients are getting more and more corona patients in India, due to which many problems are being faced. Now it is also having an impact on the 14th season of IPL. Friends, due to this epidemic, the match between KKR and RCB will not be held on Monday. This was the 30th match of the 14th season of IPL. It is not known when this match will take place now.

Friends, for your information, tell that two players of KKR have been infected with Corona virus. According to the statement issued by the IPL, Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier have a corona. Both these players have been found positive in the third Test of Corona in the last four days. The rest of the team’s report is negative.

Friends, tell you that in the statement it was further said that Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier have isolated themselves. The medical team is in contact with them. There are reports that Varun Chakraborty recently went out of the IPL bio-bubble to get his shoulder scan done, where he must have come in contact with someone.