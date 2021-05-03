ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

Sports desk. Friends, Corona patients are getting more and more corona patients in India, due to which many problems are being faced. Now it is also having an impact on the 14th season of IPL. Friends, due to this epidemic, the match between KKR and RCB will not be held on Monday. This was the 30th match of the 14th season of IPL. It is not known when this match will take place now.

Friends, for your information, tell that two players of KKR have been infected with Corona virus. According to the statement issued by the IPL, Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier have a corona. Both these players have been found positive in the third Test of Corona in the last four days. The rest of the team’s report is negative.

Friends, tell you that in the statement it was further said that Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier have isolated themselves. The medical team is in contact with them. There are reports that Varun Chakraborty recently went out of the IPL bio-bubble to get his shoulder scan done, where he must have come in contact with someone.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Beauty Kakima ShortFilm Purplex: Cast, Actress Name, Online Watch Beauty Kakima ShortFilm Purplex: Cast, Actress Name, Online Watch
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Cast, Actress Name, Online Watch
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Kooku Web Series Episode, Review, Story, Cast Name!

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top