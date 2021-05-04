LATEST

Biopharma firm KBI, Durham Tech team up for apprenticeship program – WRAL Tech Wire

DURHAM – Durham Technical Community College and KBI Biopharma are launching an internship program designed to provide a “diverse talent pipeline” for biotech companies and to provide more “access to underutilized labor pools.”

The program announced Tuesday targets graduating high school seniors and military veterans. It will kick off this summer as part of the North Carolina Community College System ApprenticeshipNC program.

Durham Tech President J.B. Buxton joined North Carolina Community College System President Thomas Stith III and KBI BioPharma President and CEO Dirk Lange announced the effort.

“The apprenticeship program aims to close the skill gap in the life sciences industry by offering on-the-job training at KBI Biopharma and related instruction at Durham Tech,” the executives explained.

“Durham Tech is committed to creating a diverse talent pipeline that puts local residents in good paying careers in the life sciences sector. We’re proud to partner with KBI BioPharma in this effort and believe this is a model for public-private partnerships,” Buxton noted.

NC Biotech Center launches Bio Jobs Hub to match biopharma manufacturers, workers

KBI is a biopharmaceutical contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides accelerated drug development and biomanufacturing services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally advance their vaccine and therapeutic programs, the company noted.

Four apprenticeships will be offered initially.

Apprentices who complete the program will earn an Associate of Science degree from Durham Tech and credentials from the US Department of Labor, the college said.

“I am excited to work with Durham Tech on this program, which addresses a fundamental challenge for our industry: building a sustainable pipeline for our future workforce, while creating the opportunity to kickstart the career of young talent,” said Lange. “At KBI, we see education as a way to enable possibilities and progress through on-the-job learning. We’re proud to partner with Durham Tech, and look forward to the opportunity to grow lifelong careers in this area and develop and retain highly talented team members for KBI Biopharma.”

Durham Tech is also part of the BULLS Initiative, a public-private consortium aimed at filling the growing needs for the local biotech industry, and positioning Durham as a leader in life sciences.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

13
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top