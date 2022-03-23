Birbhum violence: Bengal govt asked to submit status report by 2 pm tomorrow | Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district and directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) to collect samples of evidence from the crime scene and protect the eyewitnesses. It asked the state government to file a report in the matter by 2 pm on Thursday, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

Eight people were burnt to death on Tuesday in Rampurhat town of Birbhum district on suspicion of killing a Trinamool Congress panchayat officer.

A Bench headed by the Chief…