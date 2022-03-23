LATEST

Birbhum violence case: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit site on Thursday | Latest News India

Birbhum violence case: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit site on Thursday | Latest News India

At least 23 people have been arrested in the Birbhum violence case in which nine people, including a panchayat leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), were killed.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Birbhum district on Thursday in the violence that left nine people dead, including local leaders of her ruling Trinamool. The Chief Minister announced his intention to visit Birbhum this morning at a government function in Kolkata.

At least 23 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. While one was arrested in connection with the bomb attack, in which…

