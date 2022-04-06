‘Bird’ aggressive jumping worm enters NS for first time – Halifax

At first glance, this looks like your run-of-the-mill earthworm.

But pick it up or watch after it’s upset – and you’ll see it thrashing and bouncing.

“They’ll jump around, pounce and pounce like this, it’s bizarre if you’ve never seen it before,” said Kristen Noel, council supervisor for the Nova Scotia Invasive Species Council.

The invasive Asian jumping worm has been discovered for the first time in Nova Scotia.

It was found last month in a tropical houseplant purchased in the Halifax area by a graduate student who, incidentally, studies earthworms.

