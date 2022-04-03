Birmingham City Player Ratings vs West Brom: Taylor Attacks As Blues Age Derby

Lyle’s Taylor’s second-half penalty gave Birmingham City their first win in 15 years over West Brom in an otherwise poor local derby. The Blues striker made a spectacular home comeback in the 67th minute, ending his team’s nearly seven-hour wait for a goal.

Le Boyer’s men weren’t great, but Albion was really poor, only adding any kind of constant pressure once they went back.

The first half was a dull affair that ended without a goal on either side.

West Brom could have got an early penalty when Mark Roberts handled a ball in the box but Dean Whitestone mysteriously gave a free kick to the home team.

The Baggies also had their first shot on goal when Taylor carried Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s near post corner to the edge of the field, but Alex…