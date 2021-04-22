Birthday greetings to writer, columnist, scriptwriter Chetan Bhagat – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Author, columnist, screenwriter Chetan Bhagat, who doesn’t know right now, is at all times within the dialogue about one thing or the opposite. He’s celebrating his forty seventh birthday right now. Not solely that, apart from being a author, he’s additionally a motivational speaker, columnist and screenwriter. Not solely that, he’s now a well-known TV character. He has additionally appeared as a choose on the dance actuality present ‘Naaz Baliye 7’.

However the success of this author didn’t finish right here. Many well-known novels of Chetan Bhagat have additionally made movies in Bollywood. A few of them have additionally hit the field workplace with success. So let’s find out about his movie.

Howdy: The 2008 thriller movie was directed by Atul Agnihotri. It had artists like Gul Panag, Sharman Joshi, Isha Koppikar and Amrita Arora. The movie was made on Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘One Evening at Name Heart’. It describes issues like lack of household love, work stress and damaged love.

Kai Po Che !: Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 movie was effectively obtained by the viewers and proved to be a field workplace success. It featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkumar Rao and Amit Sadh within the lead roles. It was made on Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘3 Errors of My Life’. It depicts the story of three associates from Gujarat and their ambitions. It additionally mentions facets of the earthquake and the continued disputes over Hindu-Muslims within the society.

