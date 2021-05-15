ENTERTAINMENT

Birthday special: Vicky Kaushal is the heart of millions of property owners, knowing this will be surprising

Vicky Kaushal has millions of fans in the Hindi cinema world in today’s time. Vicky Kaushal’s birthday is on 16 May. In such a situation, Vicky is going to tell you about the total assets of Kaushal.

He is the son of veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal. He went to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai and received a degree in engineering in electronics and telecommunications. He assisted Anurag Kashyap in the two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur and played minor roles in two-three films.

Masan movie which was released in 2015, which made them headlines. The film won several awards. He then starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the 2016 release film – Raman Raghav 2.0, directed by Anurag Kashyap. After this, his performance for the film Uri in 2019 was highly appreciated.

Total assets of Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal’s earnings depend on the remuneration received from films and brand endorsement. According to reports, Vicky Kaushal is now charging Rs 3 crore per film after back-to-back hits. She has also been included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list in 2019, with an annual income of 3 crores and her total assets of about 22 crores.

His brand endorsement portfolio includes Police (eyewear), apparel chain Reliance Trends, sound equipment brand Bolt Audio, Havells India, Oppo, etc. He charges around Rs 2 – 3 crores for brand endorsement.

Vicky Kaushal’s car collection has grown a lot over the last few years. He now owns a Mercedes Benz GLC SUV car and a few other cars.

