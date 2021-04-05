Bisaat Mx Player Web Series Cast, Actress, Release Date, Story and Watch Online – Webseries World

ENTERTAINMENT

Bisaat Mx Player Web Series Cast, Actress, Release Date, Story and Watch Online

Bisaat Mx Player Web Series
Bisaat Mx Player Web Series

Bisaat is a Hindi language Indian Web Series from MX Player. Bisaat Khel Shatranj Ka is a crime-thriller web series. The web series main cast Sandeepa Dhar, Omkar Kapoor while Khalid Siddiqui, Jia Mustafa, Leena Jumani, Coral Bhamra, Ashmita Bakshi, Trishaan Maini and Tanvi Thakker will be seen playing important characters in the web series. The title of the web series changed from Dirty Games to Bisaat Khel Shatranj Ka.

Bisaat web series release date is not yet revealed by the makers. The web series is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Bisaat Mx Original Web Series Story

Bisaat Web Series

The makers have released the teaser of the web series today. The web series story revolves around a murder. Sach ke roop anek, par vakai mein sach sirf hota hai ek! Ek anokha khel shatranj ka. #Bisaat, coming soon.

Bisaat web series cast Sandeepa Dhar, Omkar Kapoor, Khalid Siddiqui in the lead roles. It is a crime thriller web series. and the series can be watched online for free on Mx Player App and Website.

Bisaat Web Series Details

Title Bisaat Khel Shatranj Ka
Cast Sandeepa Dhar, Omkar Kapoor, Khalid Siddiqui, Jia Mustafa, Leena Jumani, Coral Bhamra, Ashmita Bakshi, Trishaan Maini and Tanvi Thakker
Genre Crime, Thriller
Type Web Series
Directed by Vikram Bhatt
Release Date yet to be updated
Online Video Platform Mx Player
Language Hindi
Country India

Bisaat Mx Player Web Series Teaser

