Bisaat Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, and Release Date

Bisaat is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the MX Player app and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Sandeepa Dhar, Omkar Kapoor, Khalid Siddiqui, Jia Mustafa, Leena Jumani, Coral Bhamra, Ashmita Bakshi, Trishaan Maini, and Tanvi Thakker. Anyone who has an installed MX Player app and website can watch all episodes of the web series. MX Player is a free website and app for various uses, one of them is web series and movies. Bisaat web series is directed by Vikram Bhatt. Krishna Bhatt and some others are the producers of the web series. The tagline of the web series is
Sach ke roop anek, par vakai mein sach sirf hota hai ek!
Ek anokha khel shatranj ka.
Bisaat Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Bisaat
|Director
|Vikram Bhatt
|Producer
|Krishna Bhatt
|Written by/Story
|Vikram Bhatt
|Screenplay
|Vikram Bhatt
|Production Company
|Loneranger Productions Pvt Ltd
|Lead Cast
|Sandeepa dhar
Omkar Kapoor
Khalid Siddiqui
Jia Mustafa
Leena Juman
Coral Bhamra
Ashmita bakshi
Trishaan Maini
Tanvi thakker
|Genre
|Crime
Thriller
Suspense
|Total Episodes
|10
|Country
|India
|Music
|NA
|Editor
|NA
|Releasing Date
|Soon
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|MX Player
Bisaat trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.
Bisaat Cast and Details
-
Where to watch Mxplayer Bisaat?
Legally you can watch and download Hey Bisaat at the Mxplayer app. It is a free app, u don’t need any paid subscription.