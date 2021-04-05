ENTERTAINMENT

Bisaat Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, and Release Date

Bisaat mxplayer

Bisaat is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the MX Player app and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Sandeepa Dhar, Omkar Kapoor, Khalid Siddiqui, Jia Mustafa, Leena Jumani, Coral Bhamra, Ashmita Bakshi, Trishaan Maini, and Tanvi Thakker. Anyone who has an installed MX Player app and website can watch all episodes of the web series. MX Player is a free website and app for various uses, one of them is web series and movies. Bisaat web series is directed by Vikram Bhatt. Krishna Bhatt and some others are the producers of the web series. The tagline of the web series is

Sach ke roop anek, par vakai mein sach sirf hota hai ek!

Ek anokha khel shatranj ka.

Bisaat mxplayer

Bisaat Wiki and Crew

Name Bisaat
Director Vikram Bhatt
Producer Krishna Bhatt
Written by/Story Vikram Bhatt
Screenplay Vikram Bhatt
Production Company Loneranger Productions Pvt Ltd
Lead Cast Sandeepa dhar
Omkar Kapoor
Khalid Siddiqui
Jia Mustafa
Leena Juman
Coral Bhamra
Ashmita bakshi
Trishaan Maini
Tanvi thakker
Genre Crime
Thriller
Suspense
Total Episodes 10
Country India
Music NA
Editor NA
Releasing Date Soon
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform MX Player

Bisaat trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Bisaat Cast and Details

Sandeepa dhar

Sandeepa dhar

Omkar Kapoor
Khalid Siddiqui
Jia Mustafa
Leena Juman
Coral Bhamra
Ashmita bakshi

Ashmita bakshi

Trishaan Maini
Tanvi thakker

Where to watch Mxplayer Bisaat?

Legally you can watch and download Hey Bisaat at the Mxplayer app. It is a free app, u don’t need any paid subscription.

