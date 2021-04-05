Bisaat Web Series MXPlayer: Cast, Actor Name, Episode, Watch Online

MX Original has released the trailer of a new web series Love & Comedy. Whose name is Watch Bisaat Web Series.

Bisaat is an Indian web series from MX Player. The Hindi language web series release date is 26 March 2021.

It will release through MX Player where you can watch online and HD download,

Web Series Name

IsaBisaat Web Series 2021

Type

▪Thriller

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT MX Plyaer.APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Hindi

Director

▪Vikram Bhatt

Sandeepa dhar

Omkar Kapoor

Khalid Siddiqui

Jia Mustafa

Leena Jumani

Coral Bhamra

Ashmita bakshi

Trishaan Maini

Tanvi thakker

Produced by

▪MX Original

▪All Episodes

MX Original Web Web series Releasing on April 2021 Only MX Player there App.

MX Original Bisaat : The teaser of Vikram Bhatt’s latest web series ‘Bisaat’ has been released, which is getting a very good response from the fans. ‘Bissat’ is a thriller web series,

In which stars like Omkar Kapoor Sandeepa Dhar Khalid Siddiqui Leena Jumani and Jia Mustafa are in the main role.

OTT platform to this web series MX Player Will be released on. In this way, Vikram Bhatt has tried his hand again in the thriller genre, the teaser also generates a lot of interest.

The teaser begins with a murder, and a psychiatrist is charged with murder. The entire web series revolves around this murder.

In this new series of Vikram Bhatt Web Series, there will be a lot of tadka of revenge, blackmail, murder and some dark secrets.

It can be heard saying in the teaser that there are four forms of truth, one is my truth, one is your truth, one is the truth of the people and one is the truth which is really true.

This teaser, which is full of such strong dialogue, looks quite interesting to watch, but how much power is there in the story, it will be known only after the release of the web series.

‘Chessboard’Bisaat) ‘After watching the teaser, the fans are very excited and are eagerly waiting for its release. Let me tell you, Vikram Bhatt Movies is known for making suspense thrillers and horror films.

He has produced some of Bollywood’s best movies like ‘Kasur’, ‘1920’, ‘Raj’ and ‘Hate Story’, while ‘Twisted’, ‘Maya’, ‘Rain’, ‘Dangerous’ Vikram Bhatt (Vikram Bhatt ) Are some of the famous web series.