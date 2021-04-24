‘Bissouma could play for any club in the

Midfielder Yves Bissouma has been linked with a number of golf equipment, together with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Graham Potter believes Yves bissouma has the expertise to play for any membership in world soccer and insists Brighton shouldn’t concern curiosity of their star midfielder. Mali worldwide Bissouma has been linked with a number of high sides, together with Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, following a string of standout shows for Albion. In response to experiences, Seagulls proprietor Tony Bloom would require a suggestion of greater than £40million to contemplate promoting the 24-year-old.

Yves Bissouma, proper, made his thirtieth Premier League look of the season within the midweek draw with Chelsea (Neil Corridor/PA)

Head coach Potter says former Lille participant Bissouma is blissful on the Amex Stadium and regards potential switch bids as a supply of delight, moderately than a priority.

“The thrilling factor for Yves is he can nonetheless enhance some extra, he isn’t on the high,” mentioned Potter, whose aspect journey to relegated Sheffield United on Saturday.

“However he is obtained unimaginable potential, he is obtained unimaginable expertise, he is obtained the attributes to play midfield in any sport on the earth.

“Like several participant, we have now to be trustworthy and in addition smart sufficient to know that if a participant is sweet sufficient to play at that stage and has that chance then we should not be afraid of that, we should not be frightened of that.

📈 On @Yves_Bissouma‘s progress this marketing campaign. “He has all the time had high finish actions which can be breath-taking at instances. However it’s about him understanding the sport a bit extra and his position. He has taken steps and has been a very necessary participant for us this season.”#BHAFC 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/gkIhpznjVa — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 22, 2021

“Clearly there’s a consequence for that by way of switch charges etcetera however that is one thing out of our management and my management however it’s nothing for us to really feel unfavorable of, it needs to be a sense of delight.

“On the identical time, Yves is blissful, having fun with his soccer, enjoys his life. He is aware of he is in an setting right here that folks look after him, that take care of him, that need the very best for him, so he is in a very, actually good place.

“You simply must belief within the course of and hold serving to him having fun with his soccer and who is aware of what occurs?”

Bissouma, whose contract expires in 2023, arrived in Sussex in the summertime of 2018 for a reported £15million price.

One other nice crew efficiency excellent level taken deal with subsequent one ☝️ #BHFC 🔵⚪️ # YN8 🦍 pic.twitter.com/DwvZDSoNGJ – Yves Bissouma # YB8 (@Yves_Bissouma) April 21, 2021

He has develop into more and more influential this time period – lacking simply two of 32 top-flight fixtures – and as soon as once more caught the attention within the midweek goalless draw at Chelsea.

Potter is dedicated to serving to the participant make additional progress.

“He has taken a step this season, he has all the time had these extremely excessive, high finish actions which can be at instances breathtaking,” mentioned the supervisor.

“However it’s about understanding his sport and his position, and the way he may help the crew. It is about studying to be a Premier League footballer on daily basis and second of your life and that is what he is making an attempt to do.

“He isn’t excellent, he isn’t the completed article, he is nonetheless obtained issues to enhance and that is actually thrilling for me as a coach and it needs to be thrilling for him as effectively. Our job is to maintain serving to him carrying on creating.”