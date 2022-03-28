Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies: Markets Turn Green as Bitcoin Hits Highs in Last 3 Months

cryptocurrency market opens this week with bitcoin (btc) has reached its highest price in recent months with the price of US$ 47,000 , and it affects the main crypto in the market, with 6 of the top 10 versions starting with green,

Bitcoin’s weekly performance is particularly noteworthy and Ethereum (ETH)Which shows a significant bullish streak that prompts the rest of the market to continue higher. In the case of ETH—the second most popular cryptocurrency in the market—its price had increased 6.48% in last 24 hours and of 15.08% in last 7 days ,

