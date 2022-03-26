BJD leading in 71 seats, BJP in 19, early trends show

Odisha Municipal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Two days after the crucial Odisha municipal elections, counting of votes began on Saturday morning amid tight security across the state. The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD is leading in three municipal corporations and 73 other urban local bodies in Odisha.

BJD candidates were leading in 73 civic bodies for the post of president, followed by BJP in 16 and Congress in seven, while another nine, including independent candidates, were leading in ULBs.

Of the 1,731 councilor seats, the BJD has won 1,044, while the BJP has won 259.