Odisha Municipal Elections Result 2022

BJD wins Berhampur mayor seat; leading in 72

Updates: 03:15 pm

Latest Trends on the Positions of Chairmen

presidency (105)

  • BJD: 72

  • BJP: 17

  • Congress: 7

  • Others: 9

Updates: 02:56 pm

Seat Wise List of Winning Candidates

  • Baripada: Krishnananda Mohanty (BJD)

  • Barbil, Keonjhar: Laxman Mohanta (BJD)

  • Keonjhar: Niku Sahu (BJP)

Updates: 02:35 pm

Latest Trends on BMC, BMC and CMC Municipal Elections

BMC (67)

  • BJD- 17,

  • BJP- 5

  • Congress- 0

  • other-2

CMC (59)

  • BJD-18

  • BJP- 1

  • Congress-2

  • other -3

BeMC (42)

  • BJD- 23

  • BJP-

  • Congress-1

  • Others – 4

Updates: 02:30 PM

Sanghamitra of BJD…

