BJD wins Berhampur mayor seat; leading in 72

Updates: 03:15 pm
Latest Trends on the Positions of Chairmen
presidency (105)
- BJD: 72
- BJP: 17
- Congress: 7
- Others: 9
Updates: 02:56 pm
Seat Wise List of Winning Candidates
- Baripada: Krishnananda Mohanty (BJD)
- Barbil, Keonjhar: Laxman Mohanta (BJD)
- Keonjhar: Niku Sahu (BJP)
Updates: 02:35 pm
Latest Trends on BMC, BMC and CMC Municipal Elections
BMC (67)
- BJD- 17,
- BJP- 5
- Congress- 0
- other-2
CMC (59)
- BJD-18
- BJP- 1
- Congress-2
- other -3
BeMC (42)
- BJD- 23
- BJP-
- Congress-1
- Others – 4
Updates: 02:30 PM