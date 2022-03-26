BJD’s Sanghamitra Dalei Wins Mayor post of BeMC

Berhampur: The ruling party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has won the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor’s post as its candidate Sanghamitra Dalai won the seat.

Reportedly, the Dalai won the seat by a huge margin of 20,236 votes. She is the Ganjam district president of BJD Mahila Morcha.

She has been elected as the mayor of Berhampur by defeating her opposition candidate from Sabita Suar of BJP and Manju Rath of Congress.

Notably, the seat was lying vacant since 2018 after the Ganjam District and Sessions Judge Court declared K Madhavi’s election null and void.

