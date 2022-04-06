BJP foundation day: PM Modi to address party workers; Nadda to interact with foreign envoys | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Wednesday on the occasion of the party’s foundation day.

The BJP, in its present form, was founded on April 6, 1980.

Also, in a first, BJP president J P Nadda will interact with a group of foreign envoys on the party’s foundation day and apprise them of its ideology, culture and functioning.

PM Modi will address the foundation day via video conference. It will be broadcasted live on all the social media handles of the party including its website and YouTube.

“Tomorrow, 6th April is a special day for us BJP Karyakartas. We mark the foundation day of our Party. We recall all those who have built the party and served people tirelessly. At 10 AM tomorrow will be addressing fellow Karyakartas. Do…