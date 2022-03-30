BJP MP Tejasvi Surya demands ‘unconditional apology’ from Arvind Kejriwal for ‘mocking’ Kashmiri Pandits | India News

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday (March 30) said the protests against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will continue till he issues an unconditional apology for “mocking” Kashmiri Pandits in the Delhi Assembly.

“We held protest against the way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mocked and made fun of massacre of Kashmiri Pandits (in Vidhan Sabha). We demand unconditional apology from him and until he issues an apology our protests will continue,” the BJP MP from Bengaluru South was quoted as saying by ANI.

During the protests led by Tejasvi Surya today near Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines in Delhi, the members of the BJP’s youth outfit attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at the AAP convenor’s residence,…