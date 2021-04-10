BJP netas concentrating more on polls than curbing Covid: Akhilesh | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

LUCKNOW: Holding the ruling BJP in UP solely responsible for the “devastation” caused by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh yadav on Saturday attacked the “BJP’s star campaigner” for concentrating more on West Bengal elections than preparing the state to counter the rapid rise in Covid-19 infections.
“Look at the state of affairs in UP. The government is unable to come up with test results on time which is leaving critical patients losing out on the initial ‘golden hours’ of aggressive treatment. Hospitals don’t have beds. Aren’t people being left unattended by the roadside to die,” he asked.
“Instead of focussing on the needs of the medical and health department to counter the surge in infections beforehand, the ‘BJP’s star campaigner’ was busy in chest-thumping at election rallies in West Bengal about his government’s ‘bogus achievements’ based on falsehood,” Yadav said, addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Lucknow.
“People of the state are in pain and there seems to be no way out for the common man. Those who are duty bound to provide relief to the people are campaigning for elections,” he said.
Taking a jibe at the announcement of ‘Teeka Utsav’ to push vaccination, Akhilesh said the government should first streamline its vaccination paraphernalia. “The state government wants to manage ‘Teeka Utsav’ as an event but it should first come clean on what happened in Shamli where a woman went for vaccination? Which vaccine was she administered? The government should have focussed on training of paramedics and technicians in handling vaccination. Inoculation centres are shutting down as they have run out of vaccine stock,” he said.
“Instead of preparing for the second wave of infection in advance, all that the government did was to pat its own back for whatever they claim to have done when the pandemic began. It is another matter that they don’t want to talk about the rampant corruption which happened in the purchase of medical equipment and medicines across the state since April 2020,” he alleged, adding, “But we will talk about this corruption later. For now, the need of the hour is to attend to all those who need medical attention.”
