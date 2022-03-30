BJP’s Tejasvi Surya Detained During Protest Against Kejriwal’s The Kashmir Files Comment, AAP Says CM House Vandalised

New Delhi: BJP Yuva Morcha National President and MP from Bangaluru Tejasvi Surya was detained by the Delhi police on Wednesday for protesting outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Surya, along with the workers of the BJP youth wing, was protesting against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Delhi Legislative Assembly last week.

Kejriwal had said that the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri should post the film on YouTube amid the demands of making the film tax-free in Delhi.

However, the protest march was stopped by the police after 50 meters with the usage of barricades.

The protest turned into a violent one when the protestors broke the barricading done by the police and marched forward. As a result, the police had to use…