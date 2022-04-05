Black Caps bid Taylor farewell with major win

An emotional Ross Taylor received a victorious farewell from his New Zealand teammates, who beat the Netherlands by 115 runs in the final one-dayer to win the series 3-0.

Photo: photosport

The 38-year-old, who played his last in 112 Tests in January, couldn’t hold back tears when teams lined up for the national anthem at Seddon Park in Hamilton for his 236th and final ODI in New Zealand colors. .

Taylor, who has played 450 matches for New Zealand across all formats since making his ODI debut at Napier 16 years ago, received a guard of honor from the Dutch team when he came out to bat.

He scored 14 runs in 16 balls before retiring and went on to become New Zealand’s most successful ODI batsman with 8,607 runs.