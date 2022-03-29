Black Caps cruise to first win in ODI series

The Black Caps have won the first One Day International against the Netherlands by seven wickets.

Photo: supply

Chasing 203 for victory at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, New Zealand cruised to victory with 11 overs to spare.

Will Young led the home side, hitting the winning runs with a boundary and also scored his maiden ODI century.

The Central Districts batsman scored an unbeaten 103 and shared a crucial 162-run stand for the second wicket with Henry Nicholls, who scored 57.

Earlier, the Dutch team was all out for 202 runs in the 50th and final over of their innings, recovering from 45-5.

Another Stags player, debutante Blair Tickner was a standout for the Black Caps, who…