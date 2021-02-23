Black Clover Episode 166 Eng Sub Release Date and Time Announced

The latest episodes of Black Clover are full of action as the Dark Triad unleashes their strength. Black Clover Episode 166 is titled “Captain Yami Sukhiro” which is aired next week, which has given fans a lot to watch for the decisive battle between Yami and Dante Zogratis!

Even after leaving time, the heroes of Anime, Esta still has no match with the Dark Triads.

All Zogratis have shown how strong they really are. While Xenon has already managed to capture the captain of the Golden Dawn, Vanika and Dente are now wreaking havoc on the Heart Kingdom.

The Black Clover app 166 will adapt to chapters 255 and 256 of the original manga written by Yuki Tabata.

During this, Black clover 284 manga Also releasing this week.

The anime’s recent setbacks have upset fans of the series and kept them on the sidelines. Black Clover is definitely on par with Winter’s other compelling anime 2021 like Attack on Titan and The Seven Deadly Sins.

There is no doubt that the anime is at its peak. While you wait to find out how the fights will take place, we’ll talk about next week’s Black Clover Episode 166 release date and time, based on previews and predictions, where to see more of it!

Black Clover Episode 166 Release Date and Time:

There is no news of any delay for the next episode of the anime. The Black Clover app 166 “Captain Yami Sukehiro” is scheduled to officially air in Japan on Tuesday 2 MarchN d 2021 at 6:25 am JST.

Officially English subbed episodes of Black Clover usually release within two hours after the official release.

For viewers in the United States, this means that, the next episode will premiere on March 2 around 3:25 p.m.N d 2021 (USA / Canada).

In European countries, Black Clover episode 166 will release on Tuesday March 2 at 12:55 pm CET with English subtitles.

Indian fans of the anime will be able to stream the episode on the same date around 4:55 pm.

Where to watch black clover eng su episode 166?

The next episode of Black Clover will be available on anime’s official streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation and Netflix.

Black Clover Episode 166 Spoiler and Preview:

The latest episode of Black Clover featured Vanika’s power, contracted into the highest-ranking Devils, Megicula. Knowle, Lolopesca and Secre combine their strengths to seal their powers forever, but will it really succeed?

Sikre uses his eternal prison to bind Vanika into a cube, expressing his indignation not to let her occupy his kingdom.

We have already seen the power of Xenon and Dente, and looking at those, this is not the end of Vanica Zogratis at all!

In Black Clover app 166, we will probably see Vanika and Megicula’s true strengths. Her curse spell will definitely pose a threat to her opponents. Can Noel and the rest catch him or will someone come to his aid?

We are definitely looking forward to seeing a decisive end to this fight in the next episode of the anime.

Given the title of episode 166, this episode may also feature a fight between Yami Sukhiro and Dante! The fight is undoubtedly one of the best fights ever in Black Clover.

Here is the engineering sub preview of Black Clover 166:

Summary of black clover app 165

Lolopechka is overwhelmed by one of the Dark Triad, Vanica Zogratis, who reveals that a curse has been placed on Lolopechka. Knowle is quite angry, but everyone is surprised – none of the Dark Disciples were defeated.

Roberto attacks Knowle and Mimosa and they discover that the only way to land the Dark Triad is to take Vanika down!

Lolopechka, Noelle and Sacre join hands to fight a formidable opponent. Noel’s Sea Dragon’s Roar is easily countered.

Megikula’s power is revealed inside Vanika! She states her plan that the Kiploth tree is to wipe out more than 90% of the people!

But Noelle and Lolopechka were ready and had a trump card to take Venica down. She tags in with Secre Swallowtail and uses a spell to seal Megikula’s power inside Venica!

