Black Clover Episode 185, 18, 18 ,, 14ver Release Date, Title Revealed – Anime News and Facts

The Black Clover anime has recently been on a roll with very high-speed epsodes, nerve-racking fights scenes and gorgeous animation on top of it. Recently through some leaks our Twitter handle managed to get the title of the upcoming four Black Clover episodes, which tells what will happen in the episode.

Upcoming black clover episode title Episode 165 “Water Crusade” Episode 166 “Captain Yami Sukhiro Episode 167 “Black Oath” Episode 168 “Strings of the Strong” pic.twitter.com/5ZbANttVWG – Anime news and facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) 22 February, 2021

Let’s take a look at the Thier Preview Titles of Black Clover episodes 166-168, along with release dates and synopsis.

Episode 165 will be released on 23 February where Noelle, Mimosa and Lolopesca will take on the Dark Triad’s Vanika. Episode will show us awesome The magical powers of Vanika and her devil Megikula.

Official Summary: Vanika Zogratis, one of the Dark Triads, appears to Princess Lolopesca of the Heart Kingdom. Black Bull’s Noel Silva and Golden Dawn’s Mimosa Vermillion, who both successfully increased their level of magic through training, follow the plan that Lolopesca had planned in preparation for his attack and stop Venica together Huh.

Hwoever, is it possible to fight Vanika, who possesses the power of the highest ranking demon, Magicula, with only regular magic attacks.

Preview pictures for the next episode are also available online now.

We’ll be back with black clover episode 166 Dante vs Yami and Esta. The first half will include the finale of Venica and Knowle and its second loss to Heart Kingdom and the second half will show us the tremendous strength of Dante. It will air on TV Tokyo in Japan on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Official Summary: Heart Kingdom fights to the death against Vanika and her people. Simultaneously, the fight between Yami and Dante continues at the whereabouts of Black Bull.

Inspired by the tremendously strong Dante, Yami delivers a major blow by successfully ending the powerful spell. But Dante, who claims to be immortal, revives his body no matter how much damage it does!

There will be a big episode to look forward to with Black Clover Episode 167LIn-house talent working on it. In the episode, Asta will make a deal with his devil to gain the power to defeat Dante but the exchange comes with a price.

Official Summary: The Battle of Black Bull’s Asta and Yami has begun and they are getting past their limits! Despite their injuries, Asta and Yami are capable of a team attack on Dante.

Struggles to stay with Asta and realizes that he is not good enough to believe Yami’s him. But he decides to use all his power, including the power of the devil that dwells in his body, allowing him to cross his boundaries already.

Visual of black clover spade kingdom arc

Based on the summary of the previous episode, episode 168 will most likely adapt chapter 260.

Official Summary: As Dante Zogratis is defeated, Asta begins to collapse after using his power. Yami Sukehiro catches him and congratulates him on doing well.

Finl Raulkes and Vanessa Anoteca run and praise him for how awesome they were. As Gauche Adlai wakes up and thinks what happened, Gray hugs her and is glad that she is fine. Gray notices what he did and apologizes, and Vanessa wonders what is happening to the two. Suddenly Zenan Zogratis shows up with Yami and slashes the captain on several bones. Yami thinks how she has messed up and she cannot move forward.

Is the Black Clover anime ending? When will you return?

Yes, it has been officially announced that the Black Clover anime will end on March 30, 2021 with the release of Episode 170, more than 3 years after the successful run. In addition, it stated that an important announcement will be made after the broadcast is the final episode that people are announcing an original anime movie announcement or date when the anime will make a comeback.

When it comes back, there will be no official announcement stating the anime will definitely return but keeping in mind how popular the series is worldwide, ending the series at such an early stage But this will be a wasted opportunity. Here is a tweet explaining the situation.

The end of Black Clover is more like a hatus. Being one of the most popular mobile phones, it will definitely return within the next 2-3 years. Also an important announcement has to be made which can happen when it returns or will be an original film. Fairy Tail did the same so don’t worry. pic.twitter.com/dWeGiLYxcz – Anime news and facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) 2 February, 2021

Where to look online?

You can see all the latest and previous episodes of Black Clover Crunchyroll, Vrv And Funimation In original Japanese dub with English subtitles. Fiction is also streaming the series in English dub.

About black clover

Written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, Black Clover is a Japanese Battle manga published in the Weekly Shनेnen Jump since February 2015. Studio Pierrot is producing an anime series.

The story takes place in a world where magic is everything, both Asta and Uno are found abandoned in a church on the same day. While Uno is gifted with extraordinary magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without one.

At the age of fifteen, the two receive Grimoire, the magic books that increase their holder’s magic. Asta has a rare Grimoire anti-magic that negates and repeats her opponent’s spells. Opposite but being good rivals, Uno and Asta prepare for the toughest challenges to achieve their common dream: becoming the Sorcerer King. Giving up is never an option!