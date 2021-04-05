ENTERTAINMENT

Black Flag Army Free Fire ID Stats K/d Ratio Gameplay Youtube Live Streaming Channel & Earnings

Black Flag Army Free Fire ID

Earlier, gaming was not considered a profession or a career option, but now things have changed and presently many streamers and video content creators have started following their passion in gaming. Today we are going to talk about one such passionate gamer of India, who gained tremendous recognition by showcasing his gaming skills in the free fire game. The video content creator named, “Pankaj Lakhoita aka Black Flag Army/Aawara007”. The streamer has gained an enormous fan base in a very short span of time. Stay tuned with us, as we are going to provide you all the details regarding the gamers, including his free fire Id, Lifetime stats, Ranked Stats, Social media accounts, Instagram and Youtube channel below.

The free fire Id of Pankaj aka Black Flag Army is 87479880. Firstly, we are going to talk about the lifetime stats of the gamer. The Indian content creator has played a total of 13675 squad matches and out of which he has won 3380 matches, maintaining a winning ratio of 24.72%, with a k/d ratio of 4.06 and has killed a total of 41645 opponents. In the duo matches, the gamer has played a total of 4982 and out of them, he has been undefeated in 921 matches and has a winning percentage of 18.49% and has 18690 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.60.

Even in the solo matches, the performance of the gamer is quite satisfying as he has played a total of 1954 matches, and has a winning ratio of 13.66% with a K/d ratio of 4.61. The Ranked Stats of the gamer is also very good. In the squad match, the player has been engaged in 194 matches and has won 38 out of them, while he has a k/d ratio of 4.41 with 687 kills and has a winning ratio of 19.59%.

Meanwhile, the Pankaj has played a total of 197 matches and has won 40 of them, with a K/d ratio of 5.38 and has a winning ratio of 20.31%. In the solo matches, the gamer has played 32 and has won 4, while his winning ratio is 12.25% and has killed 66 opponents in these games, with a K/D ratio of 2.37. This was the end of his ranked stats. Pankaj has an Instagram account under the name, “@_aawara007_” and currently he has 59.9K followers on his Instagram handle.

The Indian gamer also has his own youtube channel named “Black Flag Army”. He created his channel on 8th Sept 2018 and as of now, he has uploaded more than 1073 videos on his channel and right now, he has 1.98 million subscribers. Now, comes the most important aspect of the gamer, which is how much does the gamer earn. So, as per the reports, the estimated monthly income of the gamer is slightly around USD3.4K to USD54.8K, while the predicted annual income of the gamer is in the range of USD41.2K to USD659.2K. For the latest updates, follow our page.

