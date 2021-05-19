Black Fungus can also be found in AC Cooler at home, targets people with week immunity



Those who are infected with corona are now facing the risk of black fungus. It is believed that black fungus is mainly found in the hospital but this is not completely true. Black fungus can also be found in AC, cooler and dirtier places in the house and it hunts people whose immunity is weak.

ENT expert Dr. Santosh Shankar Ray told that there is no need to be afraid of this. You have to be careful with this and clean the house. Like the corona, the black fungus does not spread through each other’s touch. It is present in places with air, soil, AC, dirt.

Treatment is possible if you are aware of it in time.

Dr. Ray told that black fungus particles are flying in the air which go into our nostrils. There are some such cells in the nose. Those who destroy it. People who have low immunity. Their nasal cells cannot destroy them. Then they enter the body and there is a greater risk to them. Who is a patient of sugar. If you get information about it in time, then it is possible to treat it with anti fungal medicines.

Black fungus occurs in the environment. The immunity of the body is also weakened by this. Most people are getting corona infection treatment at home. If the pipe is not cleaned properly, the fungal cells enter the nose. Which is fatal for the patient. Diabetes patients should not stop using the medicine. Stop on the advice of steroid doctor.