Black fungus disease is caused by this negligence, know what is the treatment and how to take precautions

Along with the corona infection, cases of mucarmycosis (black fungus) are now increasing. According to experts, people who have got rid of corona infection, they become sick due to not having oral hygiene. Those who are on infected oxygen, their mouth is not cleaned for several days. In this case, there is an increased risk of getting black fungus in their mouth. Therefore, the patients who are on oxygen have to take special care of the cleanliness of their mouth as well.

The shortage of essential medicines has started in many districts of Madhya Pradesh due to increase in the number of black fungus patients. Apart from this, the Jharkhand government has become alert and said that it should not be ignored.

This is the big reason

When a patient is put on oxygen, the medical staff does not take care of cleaning their mouth for several days. This causes the white crust to accumulate due to continuous oxygenation in the mouth and nose, which is where the fungus enters the person.

According to experts, this fungus flows with blood and reaches the lungs, nose, eyes and brain. Swelling starts due to its adverse effects. Humidified grows quickly in oxygen.

Diabetic patients at highest risk

According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Praveen Karna of Jharkhand, diabetes patients are at greater risk of black fungus. In addition to steroid, the use of some corona drugs gives a sense of immunity to the patient and this also increases the risk of black fungus.

Take precaution like this

Normal person should brush twice a day.

The water bottle should be cleaned daily.

Clean the mouth daily like a normal person.

If the person has oxygen, then his mouth should be cleaned by the medical staff. This has to do with non-covid patients, not just in Kovid.

What is the treatment

These infections can start from the skin and spread to many parts of the body. The treatment removes all dead and infected tissue and surgery is done for this. In some patients, the upper jaw or sometimes even the eye has to be removed. Therefore, apart from the Physician, a team of Neurologists, ENT Specialists, Ophthalmologists, Dentists, Surgeons is necessary for its treatment.