Black fungus: Sudden nasal congestion and vomiting blood are the main symptoms of black fungus

Amidst the increasing cases of black fungus, doctors have warned that if the nose is suddenly blocked, do not forget to consider it as bacterial sinusitis. Especially when someone is infected with Kovid-19 or is experiencing immunosuppression. In such cases it is necessary to immediately detect the fungal etiology.

These days more cases of infections of black fungus are being received. If this disease is known in time, then its treatment is possible. Actually, black fungus is a fungal infection that is induced by the corona virus. The infection spreads rapidly in those who are already struggling with a disease and whose immune system is weak.

Redness in the eyes of a black fungus patient, severe pain, fever, headache, cough, shortness of breath, blood in vomit, change in mental status, appearing two things, gradual closing of the eyes are the major symptoms. This infection can be spread by coming into contact with airborne germs, skin bruises, bruises, or virus attacks on burns.